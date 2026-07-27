Habagat to drench Luzon on Monday

MANILA – The prevailing southwest monsoon (habagat) will drench Luzon, the weather bureau said on Monday.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Mimaropa, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Moderate to heavy rains could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) added.

The rest of Luzon will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will likewise experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides are also possible during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate winds and moderate coastal waters are forecast across the western section of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)