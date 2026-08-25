'Habagat' to drench Luzon on Tuesday

MANILA – The southwest monsoon (habagat) will bring rains over Luzon on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cavite, Batangas, and Rizal will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rains in these areas may trigger flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA also forecasts heavy rainfall over Benguet, La Union, and Pangasinan.

The rest of Luzon will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, while similar weather conditions are expected across the Visayas and Mindanao due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Saudel (formerly Obet) was outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of PAGASA's 4 a.m. weather bulletin.

The typhoon was located approximately 1,180 kilometers east-northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

PAGASA said Saudel was moving westward at 20 kph.

Even though the storm is outside PAR it can still strengthen the southwest monsoon and bring rain to the country.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over Luzon, while the rest of the country will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)