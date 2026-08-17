'Habagat' to drench most of PH Monday

MANILA – Most parts of the country will experience rains caused by the southwest monsoon or 'habagat', the weather bureau said on Monday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said occasional rains will prevail across Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms are forecast in Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Occidental Mindoro.

Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides, it added.

The 'habagat' will likewise cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms across the Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

Mindanao will also experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail across the northern and western sections of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The LPA, located 1,075 km. east of Northern Luzon as of 2 a.m., has a medium chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. (PNA)