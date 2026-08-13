'Habagat' to drench parts of PH Thursday

MANILA – Parts of the country will experience rains due to the prevailing southwest monsoon or habagat, the weather bureau said on Thursday.

Occasional rains will prevail across Zambales and Bataan.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms are forecast in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, the rest of Central Luzon, Camarines Norte, Aklan, Antique, and Capiz.

Moderate to heavy rains in these areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by habagat and localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas still prevail across the northern and western sections of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)