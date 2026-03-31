Half-day WFH set for gov’t offices on Holy Wednesday

MANILA – Government offices will shift to a work-from-home arrangement for half a day on Holy Wednesday (April 1), Malacañang said Tuesday.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro announced that government employees will work remotely from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., after which work in government offices will be suspended.

The adjustment is in line with the observance of Holy Week, one of the most significant religious periods in the country, when many Filipinos travel to their home provinces or participate in religious activities.

Maundy Thursday (April 2) and Good Friday (April 3) are regular holidays, while Black Saturday (April 4) was declared a special non-working day.

The long weekend traditionally sees a surge in travel, as families return to their home provinces or take time off for rest and reflection.

Holy Week commemorates the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he will spend part of the Holy Week in his home province of Ilocos Norte, taking a brief break during the long holiday stretch.

“I will spend a few days in Ilocos Norte, and I will be back in Manila by the weekend,” the President said in an interview in Nueva Ecija. (PNA)