Halted road works, new mall hours pushed to ease NCR holiday traffic

MANILA – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced Wednesday that all infrastructure works that require road right-of-way excavation will soon be suspended to address the expected influx of holiday travelers.

In a press conference at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig City, MMDA Chair Don Artes said these road right-of-way excavation works would be suspended from Nov. 18 to Dec. 25.

“We have to implement remedial measures to reduce traffic congestion as vehicle volume in Metro Manila increases during the holidays,” Artes said.

These infrastructure works include road reblocking works, pipe-laying, road upgrading, and other excavation works that may hinder or disrupt the smooth flow of traffic.

“Exempted from the moratorium are flagship projects of the government, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) bridge repair, and construction, flood interceptor catchment projects, and emergency leak repair, among others,” he said.

The temporary suspension of road works is part of the MMDA’s traffic management measures for the holidays discussed during a meeting with the DPWH, shopping mall operators, water, electricity, and telecommunications companies.

Among those who attended the meeting were representatives of SM Malls, Robinsons, Ayala Malls, Meralco, PLDT, Globe, DITO, Manila Water, and Maynilad.

He said all stakeholders gave their unanimous support for the traffic alleviation measures.

Other traffic measures are the adjustment of mall hours, as well as the extension of public transport operating hours.

Data from the MMDA Traffic Engineering Center showed that as of Sept. 24, an average of 421,000 vehicles traversed the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) daily.

Adjusted mall hours

The MMDA also ordered all 131 malls in the National Capital Region (NCR) to open at 11 a.m. for the holiday season as part of its traffic alleviation measures.

Artes said the new opening time, an hour later than the usual 10 a.m. opening time, will begin on Nov. 18 up to Dec. 25.

“The closing of mall shopping hours will depend on the mall operators’ preference. But we encourage them to extend to give the public more time to do their errands and last-minute shopping,” Artes said.

In addition, he said, all mall-wide sales would not be allowed.

However, sales in certain stores or outlets inside malls may be allowed any day provided no announcement, advertisement, or tarpaulin announcing the sale is posted.

Deliveries of shopping mall operators are now limited to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for perishable goods, such as food and ice.

To help ease the experience of commuters, he said, a request would be made with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to extend the public transport system’s operating hours, especially the EDSA Bus Carousel, the Light Rail Transit Line 1, Line 2, and the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 to accommodate late-night commuters and mall employees. (PNA)