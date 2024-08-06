Harry Roque, 11 others placed under immigration lookout bulletin

“Considering the gravity of the possible charges, as well as the wide media coverage and public attention this has gained over the past months, there is a strong possibility that the above mentioned nationals may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes of this department by leaving the country,” the order stated.

Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano said the Ilbo will only allow the BI to inform the DOJ if the said individuals will be leaving the country, but it does not authorize them to prevent them from departing.

“Hindi naman siya ibig sabihin na hindi pwedeng umalis ang taong under investigation. Ang ibig sabihin lang niya, ma… a-alert lang ang immigration authorities kung lalabas or papasok dito sa bansa,” he said.

(He does not mean that the person under investigation cannot leave the country. What it means is that the immigration authorities will be alerted if they leave or enter the country.)

In a statement, Roque tagged the Ilbo as “plain harassment,” as he maintained that he has no connection to the raided illegal Pogo.

“The only pieces of evidence they have are: one, that I have accompanied Katherine Cassandra Li Ong for rescheduling of arrears payment; and two, an uncorroborated organizational chart, which I had no participation in preparing neither did I consent to my name’s inclusion,” he said.

“This political witch hunt is intended to silence me as a critic of this administration and I expect they will up the ante following my call, posted on Facebook, to keep Malacañang drug-free after the damning revelations of eyewitness Cathy Binag,” he added.

During the Senate inquiry on July 10, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said Roque accompanied Ong to his office sometime in July 2023, when they raised the problems of the firm, particularly the non-remittance of its six months’ worth of arrears valued at around $500,000 by Cunanan.

Tengco said Ong and Roque asked him to allow the Pogo firm to reapply for their license to operate, which was then set to expire in two months.

Roque earlier explained that he only accompanied Ong in the meeting because he thought that Lucky South was a victim of estafa.

He clarified that his client was Whirlwind Corporation, which was then the service provider of the raided Pogo hub.

Tengco said Roque was listed as the head of the legal department of the raided Pogo hub. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)