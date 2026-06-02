HCM-Cebu direct flights to open soon: Vietnam President

MANILA – Vietnam’s low-cost carrier VietJet Air will soon mount direct Ho Chi Minh-Manila flights as the two countries agree to further boost two-way tourism.

Speaking at the Vietnam-Philippines Business Forum in Manila on Monday, Vietnamese President To Lam said he expects the new route to contribute not only to strengthening travel exchanges but also trade and investments between the two states.

The upcoming flights were announced during the Vietnamese leader’s state visit to the Philippines, where the two countries announced the elevation of bilateral relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership. No specific details, however, were provided as of posting.

Based on the Department of Tourism (DOT) data, Vietnam ranks 23rd as a tourist source market for the Philippines, accounting for 33,599 visitors, or about 0.57 percent of total arrivals last year.

In 2025, Vietjet launched the Ho Chi Minh-Manila route, with five round-trip flights per week.

Vietnam Airlines also currently operates three direct routes connecting Vietnam and the Philippines, including daily flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh to Manila, and flights from Hanoi to Cebu operating Sunday to Thursday.

These routes, the DOT said, provide a combined weekly seat capacity of 2,608 seats --a clear sign of the "strengthened tourism and connectivity ties between the two neighboring ASEAN countries."

Before the route announcement, the two governments also signed the bilateral Tourism Cooperation Program covering 2026 to 2029, which aims to increase tourism exchanges and facilitate increased flight frequencies.

Under the deal, Vietnam and the Philippines will develop joint promotional activities and market the two states under a “one package tour.”

The two states will also explore ways to increase engagement in the areas of travel facilitation, research and development, tourism management and operation, human resource capacity building, and sustainable and regenerative tourism, among others. (PNA)