Heading to an OPM gig this August? Here’s your concert survival guide

AUGUST is shaping up to be one of the biggest months for Original Pilipino Music (OPM) live music, with festivals like Lalafest Manila and concerts by stars like Yeng Constantino filling up the calendar.

Whether it’s your first gig or you’re a certified concert aficionado, a little preparation can go a long way in making the experience more enjoyable -- from choosing what to wear to planning how you’ll get home after the encore.

1. Dress for the concert -- not just the photos.

Half the fun of a concert is planning the perfect look -- from outfits that use your fandom’s colors down to experimental makeup styles. That being said, never forget the 3Cs in concert styling: creativity, comfort, and compliance. From wearing shoes you can stand in all night to using a clear, small handbag with all your essentials, the best concert fits strike a balance between fashion and function.

2. Prepare your gadgets for capturing every moment.

Have you ever experienced filming the live rendition of your favorite song, only for your phone to die on you? Or tried to capture a live-only dance break, only to realize you've run out of storage? Avoid the mid-concert crashout by preparing your gadgets ahead of time. Try packing a power bank and even a digicam in your purse. You can also use your phone sparingly while in the queue to extend its battery life.

3. Eat and drink before the show.

You might be tempted to skip lunch to fit in your outfit or leave your house earlier. But the last thing you want is to faint mid-show and miss the rest of the performance. Don’t forget to grab a bite and buy water from designated stalls before the show starts.

4. Have a game plan with your friends.

Festivals and concerts are notorious for drawing in large crowds, so it’s best to map out your game plan with your friends beforehand. Set up a meeting point. Know each other’s emergency contacts. Even share live locations.

5. Plan your ride before the first song starts.

Avoid concert-day stress by figuring out your transportation before leaving home. Think about how you’ll get to the venue, where you’ll be picked up afterward, and whether you’re traveling with friends. Planning ahead means spending less time worrying about logistics and more time enjoying the show.

If you're taking a ride-hailing service, booking before peak arrival times can help avoid the rush. For groups, features like inDrive's Multiple Stops can make it easier to pick everyone up along the way and split transportation costs before heading to the venue together.

As crowds leave the venue, roads around concert sites often become congested. Booking your ride a little earlier and choosing a pickup point a short walk from the venue can help make it easier for your driver to reach you while saving time after the show.

Great concerts are remembered for the music -- not the stress of getting there. By planning ahead, packing smart, and sorting out your transportation before show day, fans can focus on making memories instead of worrying about logistics.

Whether you're heading to an arena, a music festival, or an intimate live venue, inDrive helps make every concert trip smoother so you can spend more time enjoying the experience. (PR)