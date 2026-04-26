Health advocates lament health, social costs of alcohol

WITH more than 200 diseases and injuries being linked to alcohol consumption, the Philippine Medical Association (PMA) Sunday, April 26, 2026, lamented the continued penchant of Filipinos to consume alcoholic drinks.

In a statement, the PMA pointed out that about 47 Filipinos die each day from alcohol-related causes, with 45.2 percent of these being linked to liver cancer alone.

“Alcohol is normalized in Filipino culture. It’s present in celebrations, gatherings, and even moments of grief. But behind this normalization is a long list of preventable illnesses that continue to harm Filipinos and their families every day," said the PMA.

The Sin Tax Coalition said alcohol consumption also brings with it several social costs affecting families and communities.

It said the majority of Filipinos reported knowing someone who has been harmed by alcohol, with community violence being cited as the most common alcohol-related harm.

“When alcohol harms, families suffer the most. It is the children who lose a parent, the partners who carry the burden alone, and the homes that quietly fall apart. This is why we cannot afford to delay action any longer," said the Sin Tax Coalition.

Because of such burden, health advocates are now pushing for an increase in the prevailing tax on alcohol products in a bid to reduce their burden on the Filipino people.

According to the Sin Tax Coalition, it is imperative for the government to work on increasing taxes on alcoholic drinks.

"We aim to send a clear message to the national government: Taking decisive action on alcohol policy through proven and cost-effective measures is urgent," said the Sin Tax Coalition.

"Without an increase in alcohol taxes and stronger enforcement of existing regulations, alcohol-related harms will continue to burden families and the nation," it added.

The call was issued following the launching of the “Sinasaktan ng Alak ang Pamilya” campaign last week.

The campaign urges Filipinos to understand how alcohol harms their health and their families while calling on the national government to take urgent, decisive action on such products. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)