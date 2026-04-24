Health advocates push for higher alcohol taxes to curb 47 daily deaths

MANILA – Health advocates and lawmakers on Friday launched a nationwide campaign to curb rising alcohol-related deaths, noting that about 47 Filipinos die daily from alcohol use.

The “Sinasaktan ng Alak ang Pamilya” (Alcohol Harms the Family) campaign was launched in Quezon City, calling for urgent government intervention, specifically through the passage of several House bills aimed at increasing excise taxes on alcohol products.

Rep. Dadah Kiram Ismula (Akbayan Partylist), a co-author of House Bills 5475 and 5476, emphasized that the damage caused by alcohol often stays hidden behind closed doors.

“Hindi laging nakikita ang pahamak ng alak – mga pamilya na nawawalan ng miyembro dahil sa alak, mga kwento ng mga batang natutulog nang gutom dahil napunta sa alak ang sweldo ng magulang, mga tahanang puno ng sigawan at pananakit, at ang pagkakaroon ng kanser at sakit sa puso (The devastation caused by alcohol is not always visible—families losing loved ones, stories of children going to bed hungry because a parent’s wages were spent on drink, homes filled with shouting and violence, and the silent onset of cancer and heart disease),” Ismula said in a news release.

The legislative push is supported by several lawmakers, including Representatives Antonino Roman III, Nathaniel Oducado, Chel Diokno, Perci Cendaña, Kaka Bag-ao, and Loreto Amante, who have filed similar measures to raise taxes as a way to reduce consumption and prevent alcohol-related harms.

Rep. Oducado, author of House Bill 3887, cited the tragic death of Kingston Chen, who was killed by a drunk driver in Cebu, as a somber reminder of the need for stronger regulations.

Data from the Philippine Medical Association (PMA) shows that of the 47 daily deaths, 45.2 percent linked to liver cancer.

Alcohol is also a known risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and various types of cancer, including intestine, stomach, breast, and ovarian cancer.

PMA member Dr. Hector Santos noted that alcohol is linked to more than 200 diseases and injuries, yet its risks are often overlooked because of its cultural presence.

“Alcohol is normalized in Filipino culture. It’s present in celebrations, gatherings, and even moments of grief,” Santos said.

“Behind this normalization is a long list of preventable illnesses that continue to harm Filipinos and their families every day.”

The campaign also featured personal accounts, such as that of stroke survivor Romeo Tancioco, who suffered two ischemic strokes despite believing his consumption levels were safe.

Beyond health, the campaign highlighted the social impact of alcohol, with eight out of ten Filipinos reporting they know someone who has been harmed by alcohol use.

Community violence was cited as the most common social harm.

Advocates argued that the affordability and aggressive marketing of alcohol, often targeting younger demographics, exacerbate the problem.

“This is the reality for millions of Filipino families,” Sin Tax Coalition Paul Roset said.

“Alcohol is often cheaper than basic necessities and is available almost everywhere. But what families pay in the end is far greater: their health, safety, and ultimately, their future.”

The group stressed that without an increase in taxes and more rigorous enforcement of existing laws, the burden on the country's healthcare system and the stability of Filipino homes will continue to deteriorate.

He cited that families suffer the most due to alcohol harms.

"It is the children who lose a parent, the partners who carry the burden alone, and the homes that quietly fall apart. This is why we cannot afford to delay action any longer," he added. (PNA)