Health chief stranded in Leyte due to 'Uwan'

HEALTH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa was left stranded in Palo, Leyte, as Super Typhoon Uwan began battering the country on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

In a social media post, the Department of Health (DOH) said Herbosa was unable to return to Manila after visiting several towns in Southern Leyte over the weekend to check on the victims of Typhoon Tino.

“Stranded ngayon sa Palo, Leyte si DOH Sec. Ted Herbosa habang nagsasagawa ng 24/7 Regional Health Emergency Operations,” said the DOH.

(DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa is currently stranded in Palo, Leyte while carrying out 24/7 Regional Health Emergency Operations.)

In a radio interview, Herbosa said he hopes to return to Manila early Monday once a flight becomes available.

“Gusto ko humabol sa command conference ng Pangulo bukas (Monday),” said Herbosa.

(I want to make it in time for the President’s command conference Monday.)

Meanwhile, the health chief advised all local government units (LGUs) to prevent overcrowding in evacuation centers.

He said this is necessary to avoid the spread of communicable diseases, such as coughs, colds, flu, and measles.

“Kapag nagsama-sama, pwede talagang susunod na problema yan sa evacuation center... Yung hawahan ng ubo, sipon, measles, at iba pang communicable diseases na kumakalat thru the air,” said Herbosa.

(When people gather closely, it can create another problem in evacuation centers… the spread of coughs, colds, measles, and other communicable diseases that spread through the air.)

“Magiging petri dish ng respiratory illnesses ang mga evacuation centers kapag overcrowded. Very important yung maganda ang management at hindi overcrowded,” added Herbosa.

(Evacuation centers can become a petri dish for respiratory illnesses if overcrowded. Proper management and preventing overcrowding are very important.)

On Sunday, the country began feeling the effects of Super Typhoon Uwan, with several areas placed under Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 5. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)