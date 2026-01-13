Health facilities told: Renew PhilHealth accreditation by January 14

HEALTH facilities have until Wednesday, January 14, 2026, to renew their accreditation with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Based on Advisory 2025-0070, PhilHealth reminded all health facilities that they can avoid having gaps in their accreditations by timely filing their applications for renewal.

"The deadline for filing applications is on Wednesday, January 14, 2026," said PhilHealth.

"Applications with complete documentary requirements and without gaps in the validity of the DOH LTO/Certification that are submitted to their respective Local Health Insurance Office (LHIOs) or PhilHealth Regional Offices (PROs) on or before January 14, 2026, shall be treated as continuous accreditation," it added.

However, the state-run health insurer said it will still accept applications for renewal even beyond the deadline.

"Applications received beyond this deadline will be treated as re-accreditation and may result in a gap in accreditation validity," said PhilHealth.

To recall, PhilHealth had previously set the deadline for filing applications for the renewal of accreditation for 2026 of health facilities on December 29, 2025.

The suspension of government work on December 29, 2025, and January 2, 2026, however, prompted PhilHealth to extend the deadline for filing applications to January 14, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)