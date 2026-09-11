Health group pushes for 100% smoke-free, vape-free PH

FOLLOWING the achievements of Baguio City and Pasig City in the 2nd ASEAN Smoke-free Awards (ASA), public health advocacy group Health Justice Philippines is urging the national government to make the country 100% smoke-free and vape-free.

In a statement, Health Justice called on Congress to immediately pass House Bill 9603, or the Smoke-Free and Vape-Free Environment Bill.

“To effectively curb the lifelong impacts of addiction and chronic diseases, we call on Congress to enact a national law that enforces 100% smoke-free and vape-free public spaces across the entire nation,” Health Justice said.

House Bill 9603 was filed in the House of Representatives in June. It seeks to protect public health from cigarette smoke and vape aerosol in all public spaces and workplaces.

Health Justice said the proposed law would help local government units (LGUs) enforce stronger smoke-free and vape-free ordinances.

“Such legislation will equip every LGU with the authority and resources to protect public health,” Health Justice said.

During the 2nd ASEAN Smoke-free Awards, Baguio City and Pasig City received the “gold” and “bronze” awards, respectively.

The ASA recognizes smoke-free policy achievements at the subnational level aimed at protecting public health.

According to Health Justice, the two LGUs should be lauded for enforcing local smoke-free and vape-free ordinances.

“Local leadership has proven that driving change to advance public health is possible,” Health Justice said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)