Health group pushes for vape ban

PUBLIC health group Health Justice Philippines called on the National Government on Sunday, March 1, 2026, to ban vapes instead of merely regulating the products.

In a statement, Health Justice said a ban is better than imposing higher and uniform taxes for all tobacco and vape products.

"Such a measure will provide the strongest protection for public health and ensure administrative and regulatory clarity,” Health Justice said.

The group said a ban is necessary to prevent a repeat of the death of a 22-year-old male with no smoking history but two years of consistent vape use. The individual died of E-cigarette or Vaping Use-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI).

"This is the ideal step our government must undertake to prevent illnesses and deaths related to tobacco or vape use,” Health Justice said.

The Department of Health (DOH) supports the call. The DOH urged lawmakers to pass a law banning vaping in the country, similar to neighboring nations.

In an interview during the PinaSigla KalyeSugan event in Quezon City, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the Philippines must follow the actions taken by eight other Southeast Asian countries.

"Many countries have already banned vaping. In Southeast Asia, eight countries have banned it, only three of us are merely regulating it. We should follow the example of other countries that have actually banned it," Herbosa said.

"That requires a law, so we need to push for it among our legislators," he said.

Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam implemented a comprehensive vape ban. Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines continue to allow the products.

Herbosa said a ban is necessary because regulations are ineffective. He said vape use increased since the passage of the Vape Regulation Act in 2022.

"There is a Vape Law but more and more young people are now vaping. Sin tax law has led to a drop in smoking. But young people are more addicted to vape now," Herbosa said.

"In the malls, you will immediately see a vape store. There are also 24-hour vape stores. They are also pushing for vaping as an alternative to smoking. It is not an alternative to smoking. It is worse," he said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)