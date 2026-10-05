Health groups push for sweetened drinks tax

HEALTH groups on Monday, October 5, 2026, called on lawmakers anew to help in the reduction of sweetened beverages consumption in the country by passing the measure that will increase the tax rates for such drinks.

In a statement, health advocacy groups said it is imperative to pass such a measure as failure to do so will be costly with each serving of a sugar-sweetened beverage raises the risk of type 2 diabetes by 19 percent.

“Artificially sweetened beverages, made with sweeteners such as aspartame, sucralose, saccharin, and erythritol, carry health risks. Thus, consumption of all sweetened beverages, whether sugar-sweetened or artificially-sweetened, should be limited,” said Dr. Carol Narvacan-Montano of the Philippine College of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism.

"Consumption of sweetened beverages remains at harmful levels and is rising again. The tax is one tool that works as part of the solution to addressing diet-related diseases,” said Kioh Cerez Monato of the Masustansiyang Pagkain.

The health advocates said they are proposing to raise the tax on SBs with caloric or non-caloric sweeteners from P6 to P20 per liter, and those sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) from P12 to P40 per liter.

And in order to keep the tax effective in meeting its public health goal, the health groups said rates must rise by six percent each year to keep in pace with inflation.

The call was supported by the Department of Health (DOH) noting that some 29,000 Filipinos could be saved from developing diabetes with the passage of a law that will hike the sweetened beverage tax rates.

In a social media post, the DOH said it believes that the proposed SB tax rate hike will help prevent more diabetes cases if the public will be prevented from consuming a large amount of sweetened beverages.

"The DOH aims to reduce the consumption of sugary beverages and help protect Filipinos against non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes," said the DOH.

"Consequently, the DOH supports updating and strengthening the current sweetened beverage tax to increase the tax rate in line with inflation," it added.

The health department noted that diabetes mellitus is among the top five causes of death in the Philippines.

A study by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) indicates that the number of Filipinos with diabetes had reached nearly 4.7 million in 2024. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)