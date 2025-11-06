Health Justice says tobacco industry interference worsening

PUBLIC health think tank, Health Justice Philippines, on Thursday, November 6, 2025, lamented the continued worsening of the tobacco industry interference in the country as seen in the 2025 Tobacco Industry Interference (TII) Index Report.

In a statement, Health Justice President Mary Ann Fernandez Mendoza said it is unacceptable that the Philippines is getting worsening scores in the TII Index Reports with 70 for 2025, compared to 58 in 2021, and 60 in 2023.

“The interference of the tobacco industry in our health policies and through CSR activities has even worsened as revealed in the latest TII report," said Mendoza.

"This is proof of the tobacco industry’s tighter grip of the government with its participation in policy development, corporate washing, and government partnerships," she added.

The TII Index Report reviews publicly available incidents, including the tobacco industry’s participation in policy development as a member of Inter-agency Committee (IAC) Tobacco; recognitions and government incentives received; corporate washing activities like various donations of food and health-related equipment; as well as collaborations with government programs and other undisclosed meetings.

"This will exacerbate unless the government and civil society will work together to end this industry that kills people," said Mendoza.

The Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance (Seatca) seconded the challenge of Mendoza saying the Philippines should redeem itself as a tobacco control champion.

"The Philippines should redeem itself as a tobacco control leader by championing measures to achieve a tobacco-free future, rather than be a mouthpiece for the industry," said Seatca Executive Director Dr. Ulysses Dorotheo.

He said there is no better opportunity than in the forthcoming 11th Session of the Conference of the Parties of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC COP-11).

"The government should be vigilant against intensified tobacco industry tactics ahead of COP-11 this November in Geneva, Switzerland with strategies varying from lobbying to outright attempts to manipulate delegations," said Dorotheo. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)