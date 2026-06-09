Health workers accuse Herbosa, Domingo of fund misuse

THE Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, accused Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and Undersecretary Albert Domingo of misusing public funds when they went to Geneva, Switzerland, to attend the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA) that took place from May 17 to 23.

In their complaint, the group of health workers asked the Office of the Ombudsman to conduct a motu proprio probe on the luxury flight of Herbosa and Domingo.

"While the rest of the executive branch is implementing stringent resource cuts to save the economy, DOH Secretary Herbosa and Usec. Domingo had the audacity to sign an order to escalate spending for a luxury flight upgrade. This is a clear, insubordinate subversion of emergency economic directives," the AHW said.

"The Alliance of Health Workers, speaking for the silent millions who suffer in our hospitals daily, refuses to tolerate this prodigal wastefulness. High-ranking health officials must not be allowed to live like royalty while the poor die in the gutters," it furthered.

The AHW said such acts constitute a violation of Executive Order No. 77, which states that all official transoceanic and international flights of government personnel must be restricted to Economy Class.

"By upgrading Usec. Domingo to Business Class solely for personal comfort, the respondents flagrantly broke the basic law on government travel," said AHW.

They also pointed that such acts are in defiance of Executive Order No. 110-2026, which declared a State of National Energy Emergency.

"In the middle of an acute oil crisis, the President declared a State of National Energy Emergency under EO 110 strictly ordering all agencies to slash operational and fuel expenses by at least 10 percent," noted AHW.

Lastly, the group said such actions are in contempt of Office of the President Memorandum Circular No. 114 (March 2026) and DBM National Budget Circular No. 602/603 (April/May 2026).

"These directives explicitly dictate the 'Adoption of Economy Measures' to prevent the depletion of public funds during a national economic strain," said the AHW.

And while under investigation, the AHW said the Ombudsman should also place the two officials under preventive suspension.

"This is to prevent further plunder of departmental maintenance and operating funds," said AHW.

Domingo, for his part, expressed readiness to face a probe by the Office of the Ombudsman.

In a brief statement, Domingo said he is looking forward to facing the investigation on his alleged public funds misuse.

"I welcome the push for an investigation as that will clarify government regulations and procedures," said Domingo. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)