Health workers to new DOH chief: Chart a different path

BARELY 24 hours since his appointment was announced, the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) challenged new Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Jose Brittanio Pujalte Jr. on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, to take a different path than his predecessor.

In a statement, the AHW said they expect Pujalte to be different from the resigned Teodoro Herbosa by addressing the longstanding concerns of health workers and the Filipino people.

"Secretary Pujalte must chart a different path by ensuring genuine consultation with health workers and stakeholders, improving the conditions of healthcare workers, and advancing policies that prioritize public health over privatization and profit-driven interests," said AHW.

The group said Pujalte must take the lead in building a healthcare system that protects lives, upholds dignity, and puts the welfare of the Filipino people above all else.

"We challenge Secretary Pujalte to lead with transparency, accountability, and genuine public service, and to stand with health workers and patients," said the AHW.

On Monday, July 13, Malacañang announced the appointment of Dr. Jose Brittanio Pujalte Jr. as the new secretary of the DOH.

This came immediately after Herbosa tendered his resignation citing his need to focus on his recovery and rehabilitation following his knee surgery.

But according to the AHW, there remains a need to hold Herbosa accountable from the numerous allegations and complaints thrown against him.

The group said allegations versus Herbosa must still be pursued and subjected to a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman and other appropriate oversight bodies.

"While AHW respects Secretary Herbosa’s decision to prioritize his health, stepping down from office does not erase the numerous complaints and concerns raised by concerned Department of Health employees, health workers, and other stakeholders during his tenure," said AHW.

"Public office is a public trust, and resignation from office does not absolve any public official from answering complaints and allegations raised in connection with the performance of their duties," it added.

The group of health workers cited as examples the alleged wastage, expiration, and non-distribution of essential medicines and vaccines amounting to approximately P1.4 billion; the supposed unliquidated cash transfer of approximately P1.29 billion to Unicef for the procurement of vaccines and essential medicines; and the repeated flagging of the DOH by the Commission on Audit (COA) for serious deficiencies in procurement planning, inventory management, and the utilization of public resources.

The AHW also noted how hundreds of government-funded Super Health Centers remained non-operational under the tenure of Herbosa, thereby highlighting serious shortcomings in planning, coordination, and implementation.

They also underscored that Herbosa failed to address perennial problems of health workers on low wages, chronic understaffing, delayed benefits and allowances, contractualization, and unsafe working conditions.

"Beyond the audit findings, complaints, and administrative issues, the Alliance of Health Workers emphasizes that these concerns are not merely matters of numbers, documents, or government procedures as they have direct consequences on the lives of Filipino patients," said the AHW. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)