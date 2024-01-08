Heart disease remains top cause of PH deaths in 2023

HEART disease is the number one cause of death among Filipinos in 2023, based on a survey from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

According to the PSA's report on December 29, 2023, ischemic heart disease was the leading cause of mortality in the country from January to July 2023, with more than 65,000 cases (19.1 percent).

"Ischemia is defined as the inadequate blood supply to a local area due to blockage of the blood vessels supplying the area," the National Nutrition Council said. "Ischemic means that an organ (e.g., the heart) is not getting enough blood and oxygen."

Although there is an eight percent drop in the fatality cases of heart disease compared to the past year of the same period, it has still been the leading cause of death in the country for years now.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the most important behavioral risk factors of heart disease include an unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and harmful use of alcohol.

The PSA survey also found neoplasm as the second leading cause of death in the country followed by cerebrovascular diseases-both having over 35,000 cases.

Neoplasm, commonly known as a tumor, is an abnormal growth of cells in the body that usually leads to cancer, while cerebrovascular diseases, such as stroke, refer to an interruption of the blood flow to the brain, according to Yale Medicine.

"When we see these statistics, the top causes of death, this information is actually a signal to us that we have the power in our hands to change our behaviors," Dr. Albert Domingo, Department of Health OIC assistant secretary, said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

The latest data from the PSA also showed that most of the leading causes of death in the country, even in the past year, are considered noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

Based on 2023 data from the WHO, 77 percent of all NCD deaths globally are in low- and middle-income countries.

Aside from unhealthy lifestyles and environmental risk factors such as air pollution, the WHO noted that poverty is also linked with NCDs.

"Vulnerable and socially disadvantaged people get sicker and die sooner than people of higher social positions, especially because they are at greater risk of being exposed to harmful products, such as tobacco, or unhealthy dietary practices, and have limited access to health services," WHO said.

Hence, the organization emphasized the need for governments to invest in better healthcare to manage and lessen the impact of NCDs on individuals and society. (Ayra Monette S. Tamaray/Contributor)