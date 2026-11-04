Heat index may reach 52 degrees Celsius February-June 2027

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the heat index may go beyond 52 degrees Celsius, posing extreme danger from the last week of February until June 2027.

Heat index is the measure of temperature that a person feels.

"Ang projected po talaga natin, mas titindi po 'yung mga pagtaas ng heat index at temperature ay pagdating ng katapusan ng Pebrero until June. Ayun po kasi yung season na mainit po talaga at humid,” Pagasa weather forecaster Glaiza Esculiar said in a radio interview.

(Our actual projection is that the increases in heat index and temperature will intensify further by the end of February until June. That is because it is the season when it is really hot and humid.)

"Ine-expect na aabot ng halos danger level at mayroong potential din na umabot ng extreme danger," she added.

(It is expected to reach almost danger level and there is also a potential for it to reach extreme danger.)

Authorities earlier warned residents in areas with a high heat index against heatstroke.

Esculiar, however, said cooler weather may still persist during the Christmas season, but not cooler than last year.

In September, the weather bureau said a strong El Niño is currently active in the Tropical Pacific.

El Niño increases the chances of below-normal rainfall across parts of the country, which may lead to dry spells and possible drought conditions.

Pagasa said that according to climate models and expert evaluations, the phenomenon is expected to intensify into a very strong El Niño between the September to December 2026 season and persist through the first half of 2027. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)