Duterte, Hontiveros clash; VP accuses senator of using budget hearing for politics

VICE President Sara Duterte accused on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Senator Risa Hontiveros of “politicizing” government funds, as the latter inquired about some of the programs of the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

During the Senate Finance subcommittee hearing on the OVP’s proposed P2.037 billion budget for 2025, Duterte and Hontiveros had a heated exchange after the lawmaker asked about the book that the OVP intends to distribute in far-flung areas.

The OVP allocated P10 million for the distribution of the children’s book “Isang Kaibigan,” which was authored by Duterte.

This is part of the OVP’s Pagbabago campaign: "A Million Learners' Entries," which involves providing bags to one million learners in remote communities while initiating tree-planting activities. This campaign has an appropriation of P100 million.

Hontiveros asked Duterte to tell the committee more about the book but instead of answering it directly, the latter accused the Senator of “politicizing the budget of the government.”

Duterte said the book is not for sale and the OVP will only pay for its publication.

She vowed to give Hontiveros a copy of the book.

“Para rin sa mga kasama natin dito sa budget hearing, baka ilang araw pa bago maipadala at mabasa ko, which I certainly will — but I am asking a question bilang isang mambabatas sa head of agency ng isang opisina sa executive dito sa budget hearing na ito. Simpleng tanong: Tell us more about the book Isang Kaibigan at ilang kopya nito ang bibilhin ng gobyerno sa halagang P10 milyong piso at idi-distribute kasama ng mga bags sa 1 million learners sa remote communities,” said Hontiveros.

(To our colleagues here in the budget hearing, it might take a few days before I can send and read this, which I certainly will — but I am asking a question as a legislator to the head of an agency in the executive branch here at this budget hearing. A simple question: Tell us more about the book Isang Kaibigan and how many copies of it will the government purchase for the amount of 10 million, to be distributed along with bags to 1 million learners in remote communities.)

“Madam Chair, this is an example of politicizing the budget hearing through the questions of a senator. Ang problema niya kasi, nakalagay ‘yung pangalan ko doon sa libro. At ‘yung libro na ‘yan, ibibigay namin doon sa mga bata na may mga magulang na boboto,” an obviously irked Duterte responded.

“Hindi ko maintindihan ‘yung ugali ng ating resource person. It is a simple question. Paulit-ulit na this is politicizing. Ang VP ang nagbanggit ng salitang boboto, wala akong sinabing boboto. I am simply asking, hindi ko ma-imagine, we’re making much trouble, so much fuss about a P10 million item na tinatanong ko lang simple what is the book about at ilang kopya ang bibilhin ng gobyerno sa halagang P10 million at idi-distribute,” said Hontiveros.

(I can’t understand the behavior of our resource person. It is a simple question. Repeatedly claiming that this is politicizing. The VP used the term “vote,” but I never said anything about voting. I am simply asking; I can’t imagine why we’re creating so much trouble and fuss over a P10 million item. I’m just asking what the book is about and how many copies the government will purchase for P10 million and distribute.)

Duterte then opened up about how Hontiveros asked for her help in order to win her senatorial bid in 2016 despite that she did not support her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Senator Grace Poe, the panel’s chairperson, intercepted Duterte and Hontiveros' exchange.

“With due respect to our resource person and also our colleague, I think this doesn’t really — I understand there’s history among all of us here, but I think that we should really stick to the public hearing,” said Poe.

She then echoed Hontiveros’ question of what the book was about, to which Duterte responded that it is about friendship.

Hontiveros said the simple answer should have been given immediately.

“This is public funds and we’re making inquiries about them, budget hearing po ito hindi po lahat about you. Pera po ito ng taumbayan,” Hontiveros said.

(These are public funds, and we’re making inquiries about them. This is a budget hearing, not everything is about you. This is the people’s money.)

Hontiveros also asked about the OVP’s other programs, noting that a big chunk of its proposed budget, P1.909 billion, was allocated for the delivery of socio-economic programs such as medical and burial assistance, disaster operations, food bags for certain families, and livelihood assistance, which are similar to the programs of the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

She asked Duterte if they will consider transferring the proposed fund to other line agencies to enforce the implementation of such similar programs.

Duterte said she is leaving the decision to Congress but cited several instances where programs of the national agencies are being politicized, denying the people the help they need.

'Right to question'

Meanwhile, in an interview with reporters on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Senate President Francis Escudero said Hontiveros has all the right to ask what she asked Duterte.

“May karapatan si Senator Risa na tanungin ‘yung mga tanong na pinukol niya kay Vice President Sara, at marapat na dapat lamang sagutin ‘yan [ng] sinumang head of agency na humaharap sa Senado at Kamara de Representante kaugnay ng kanilang panukalang budget,” he said.

(Senator Risa has the right to ask the questions she directed at Vice President Sara, and it is only proper that any head of agency appearing before the Senate and the House of Representatives regarding their proposed budget should answer those questions.)

Hontiveros received a copy of the book on Wednesday as Duterte promised. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)