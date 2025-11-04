Helicopter on disaster response mission crashes in Agusan amid Typhoon Tino

A HELICOPTER crashed in Loreto, Agusan del Sur on Tuesday morning, November 4, 2025, while on its way to a humanitarian and disaster response mission amid the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

In a statement, the Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines said the aircraft, a Super Huey, was en route to Tactical Operations Group in Butuan City when it crash landed in the vicinity of Loreto town.

It said the helicopter was deployed in support of relief operations in areas being battered by Typhoon Tino.

The EastMinCom has yet to provide further details about the incident, particularly on the passengers of the ill-dated helicopter.

“Rescue and recovery operations are ongoing. The command is working closely with the emergency response teams in the area,” it said.

“EastMinCom appeals for the public's understanding, prayers, and cooperation as efforts to locate the crew continue. Further updates will be provided once additional information becomes available,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)