Helpdesk for OFWs in Lebanon opened

AMID the escalation of tension between Israel and Lebanon, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) established on Friday, October 20, 2023, a helpdesk for affected overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families in the Philippines.

In a public advisory, DMW announced the establishment of the DMW-Owwa 24/7 Task Force Lebanon Help Desk along with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa).

"We are activating a Lebanon Help Desk to assist our affected OFWs and their families should they require our assistance," said DMW.

"They can ask for updates and assistance to OFWs affected by the mass protests across Lebanon," it added.

The DMW said the Lebanon Help Desk may be reached via hotline: +63 2 1348 or via WhatsApp | Viber: +63 908 3268344, +63 927 1478186, +63 920 5171059.

Data showed that there are around 17,000 OFWs based in Lebanon.

Earlier, hostilities rose in the Lebanon-Israel border after the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah, launched rockets against the Israelis.

Also, protest actions have been held near the United States Embassy in Beirut after Israel's attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the Department of Foreign Affairs advised OFWs in the southern portion of Lebanon to immediately evacuate in order to avoid getting caught in the cross-border strikes. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)