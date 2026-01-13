Henry Alcantara loses professional license

FORMER Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineer Henry Alcantara, who is being linked to anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan, has now had his professional license revoked.

His license was revoked by the Professional Regulatory Board of Civil Engineering (PRB-CE), according to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

"The PRB-CE has ordered the revocation of the professional license of Engineer Henry C. Alcantara after finding him guilty of gross unprofessional and unethical conduct," the PRC said.

The agency said the decision is grounded in the findings of the DPWH in its own administrative proceeding, which found Alcantara administratively liable for grave offenses in the disbursement of public funds for non-existent or "ghost" infrastructure projects.

The PRB-CE, the PRC added, also gave weight to the DPWH's Special Audit Report and Decision in deciding the case of Alcantara.

"The Board established that Engineer Alcantara willfully approved payments for these ghost projects, an act that constitutes a severe breach of the Code of Ethics for Civil Engineers and a betrayal of public trust," said the PRC.

It, however, pointed that there are still procedural remedies available to Alcantara in case he wants to appeal the decision.

The commission said Alcantara still has the right to file a motion for reconsideration (MR) with the PRB-CE within 15 days from receipt of the decision.

Should the MR be denied, Alcantara still has the right to file a notice of appeal with the commission within 15 days from receipt of the resolution, said the PRC. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)