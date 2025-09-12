Herbosa mulls disqualifying reckless motorists from zero-balance billing

HEALTH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said they are studying a policy that would disqualify motorists involved in vehicular accidents from zero-balance billing if they were intoxicated or not wearing helmets or seatbelts.

During a United Nations-organized press conference on road safety, Herbosa said that in 2023, more than 13,000 Filipinos died from injuries sustained in road crashes.

“If we don’t act, we will end up with a population that is either dying on the road or permanently disabled,” Herbosa said.

“So today, I am announcing that if you are admitted because you are not wearing a helmet, seatbelt or were drinking [alcohol], you are now disqualified from the zero balance billing,” he added.

Herbosa, however, said victims of road crashes are still covered by the zero-balance billing program, which includes all medical procedures and surgeries, medicines, laboratory tests, and other expenses.

Patients in the ward section of government hospitals are qualified for the Department of Health’s zero-balance billing program. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)