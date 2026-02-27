Herbosa: No penalties for parents refusing vaccinations for children

THE Department of Health (DOH) will not seek penalties for parents who refuse or fail to have their children vaccinated against vaccine-preventable diseases, Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said Friday, February 27, 2026.

In a video message, Secretary Herbosa clarified that the DOH does not favor imposing penalties, contradicting a statement made by Undersecretary Emmie Liza Chiong before the House Committee on Health.

"We will not impose any penalty. This is not DOH policy," Herbosa said.

Herbosa said the DOH recognizes valid reasons why vaccination is impossible for some children.

"As a doctor, we know that there are children who have contraindications to vaccination. In some cases, vaccination is absolutely not possible," Herbosa said.

He said the DOH respects the rights of individuals to refuse vaccination.

"We believe in human rights and the beliefs of our parents on whether they want to have their kids vaccinated or not," Herbosa said.

Instead of penalties, the health chief said the DOH will focus on information and education campaigns.

"It is our job at the DOH to convince all parents to vaccinate their children so they will be safe from vaccine-preventable diseases," Herbosa said.

Last Wednesday, Chiong asked the House Committee on Health to consider minor penalties for parents who "consciously neglect to give children protection from vaccine-preventable diseases." (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)