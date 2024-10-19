Herbosa urges new doctors to work in government

WITH close to 4,000 examinees passing the October 2024 Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE), the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, October 19, 2024, urged new doctors to consider working in the government.

In a brief statement, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said they are calling on new physicians to consider working in the public sector.

"Help us build a health system Filipinos truly deserve! Serve the people! Let us build and provide safe, affordable, and accessible healthcare for our people," said Herbosa.

"Join us in government service at DOH," he added.

The health chief said they may choose to work in public health, health systems strengthening, health policy, or health financing.

He said they may also choose to be a member of the Doctor to the Barrios (DTTB) program.

Herbosa said DOH hospitals also have residency programs and specialization, such as Family and Community Medicine, mobile primary care clinics, and in the PuroKalusugan program.

The call was issued hours after the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 3,845 have passed the PLE out of the 6,600 examinees. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)