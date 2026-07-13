Herbosa vows continued support to Marcos, new DOH head

FOLLOWING the appointment of his successor at the Department of Health (DOH), former secretary Teodoro Herbosa vowed on Monday, July 13, 2026, continued support for the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the health chief, Jose "Brix" Pujalte Jr.

In a statement, Herbosa said he will continue to support the government as there remains a lot of work to be done for the DOH.

"You can count on me to continue to support the cause for the Filipinos. I pray for continued order and peace in our beloved country, the Philippines," said Herbosa.

He issued his expression for support following his admission of having quit from his DOH post citing medical reasons.

Herbosa said he has already tendered his resignation letter to Marcos following his July 7 medical procedure.

"After my surgery on both knees, I need to complete my physical therapy for my full recovery. My rehabilitation and therapy cannot affect the daily work of the Department of Health," said Herbosa.

"Because of this, I decided to submit my resignation letter to President Bong Bong Marcos Jr.," he added.

He said he is thankful for the opportunity to serve as the 30th Secretary of Health.

Herbosa cited as among the DOH accomplishments during his tenure the Zero Balance Billing, Bucas centers, PuroKalusugan, PhilHealth Yakap, PhilHealth Gamot, and eMAIFIP.

"The President's mandate is clear -- make public services tangible. Based on this directive, there have been many good changes in the DOH," noted Herbosa.

It was back in June 5, 2023 when Herbosa was appointed as DOH secretary by Marcos.

On Monday, July 13, Malacañang appointed Pujalte as the successor of Herbosa. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)