'Hero caregiver' set to come home

THE remains of one of the four Filipino casualties in the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas terrorists are set to come home later Saturday, October 21, 2023.

In a statement, the DMW said that the remains of the Filipino caregiver will arrive at 3:55 pm onboard Etihad flight EY424 from Tel Aviv, Israel.

"The remains of an OFW caregiver, who was killed by Hamas terrorists at the onset of the Israel-Gaza conflict, are arriving this Saturday," said the DMW.

"The female was one of four OFWs confirmed killed at the onset of the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel," it added.

The department said that the Filipino was killed after she refused to leave her patient, who is an elderly Israeli citizen.

This was despite the Hamas fighters rampaging through their kibbutz and peppered their shelter with ammunition fire.

The remains of the "hero" caregiver is scheduled to be taken home to her province of Negros Occidental on Sunday. <b>(HDT/SunStar Philippines)</b>