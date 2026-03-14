Hero Pinay caregiver back home from Israel

THE remains of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Mary Ann De Vera, who was killed in a missile attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, are back home.

In a social media post, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced the arrival of De Vera on Saturday.

Her family and government officials welcomed the remains.

"Officials from the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration extends their prayers, condolences, and full support," said the DMW.

"We are recognizing her courage and sacrifice while performing her duty," it added.

De Vera, a caregiver in Israel, was killed last February 28 after being hit by shrapnel while helping an elderly woman into a bomb shelter.

Israel formally recognizes De Vera as a "terror victim" and will accord her the same benefits as an Israeli citizen.

The DMW said it will continue to provide necessary assistance to the family of De Vera.

"We shall continue to focus on providing necessary assistance and support to the family of the deceased OFW," said the DMW. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)