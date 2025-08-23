HFMD cases jump by over 600%

CASES of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) are up by more than seven times compared to the same period in 2024, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In a statement, the DOH reported that a total of 37,368 HFMD cases were recorded from January 1 to August 9, 2025.

"This is more than seven times (635 percent) higher than the 5,081 cases during the same period in 2024," said the DOH.

HFMD is a contagious disease that can spread when a person touches their eyes, nose, or mouth with hands that have come into contact with objects contaminated by the virus.

Its symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, and blisters on the palms and soles of the hands.

The DOH advised those showing symptoms to stay home for seven to 10 days, or until the fever subsides and the sores have dried.

It also reminded the public to separate the cutlery and personal belongings of those infected with HFMD and to disinfect areas where they have stayed. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)