High heat indices likely to persist amid rainy season – PAGASA

MANILA – A huge part of the country will likely continue experiencing high heat index levels, possibly until mid-June, despite the rainy season, the weather bureau's head said on Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) declared the start of the southwest monsoon (habagat) last May 30.

Occasional to frequent rains and thunderstorms are expected, PAGASA said in an advisory, adding the possibility of the onset of rainy season in the coming days.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency, PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said it is important to know that high heat index levels, or what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature, are still possible even during the season.

He cited as examples, Daet, Camarines Norte, and Virac in Catanduanes.

"Coastal areas have very humid air, and the temperatures are high, so they experience high index levels," Servando explained.

Aside from coastal areas, Servando said residents in low-lying areas are also likely to experience hot and humid conditions.

Because of the habagat season, however, the heat index levels in those areas could be lower.

Prior to the onset of habagat, PAGASA have recorded a heat index level as high as 51°C.

"We usually stop the issuance of observed highest heat index during rainy season, because the overall heat index values decline in a huge part of the country," he said.

Servando, however, noted that danger level heat indices (42°C-51°C) are still possible during habagat season, although fewer areas are likely to experience it.

Meanwhile, Servando advised the public to bring an umbrella, drink water frequently and wear comfortable clothes.

"Avoid long exposure to sunlight, especially during noon and afternoon," he said.

The public is also urged to monitor updates from PAGASA. (PNA)