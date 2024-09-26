Higher airport fees to begin by September 2025

THE new operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, reiterated that higher airport fees would be implemented in September 2025.

"Many have speculated on fee adjustments at NAIA," the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) posted on the airport's Facebook page.

The NNIC said it has no hand in setting the fee adjustments as these were pre-determined by the government.

The terminal fee will be P390 from the P200 for domestic flights, while the fee for international will also hike to P950 from the P550.

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will remain exempt from paying international departure fees, the NNIC said.

Aeronautical charges among airlines would also increase, resulting in higher airfares.

Aviation officials earlier wrote a letter to airline operators, saying fees and charges at NAIA remain unchanged since the issuance of Administrative Order 1 series 2000.

The proposed regulated aeronautical charges "are lower than the cumulative inflation from 2000 to present, except for the landings and takeoff fees which are bundled with lightning fees, noise, and emission charges, and the recovery of cost for modernization of air traffic control equipment that would enable the optimization of runway capacity."

The NNIC, the consortium led by San Miguel Holdings Corp. in partnership with Incheon International Airport Corp., said passengers would benefit from the overall improved experience with the adjusted fees.

The consortium has been tasked with the operations and maintenance of NAIA since September 14.

It would invest P170.6 billion for the rehabilitation and upgrade of NAIA and has offered an 82.16 percent revenue share to the government. (PNA)