'Historic' wage hikes in other regions ‘not guaranteed’

LABOR Secretary Francis Tolentino said Wednesday, July 22, 2026, that having high wage increases similar to the National Capital Region (NCR) is not a guarantee for other regions once their own wage orders are issued.

Speaking at a media forum in Manila, Tolentino said this is because other regions face different needs and economic conditions that will be considered by their own Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs).

"Different regions have different needs. What happened in NCR should not serve as a precedent for other regions," said Tolentino.

"It will be calibrated as far as the needs of other regions are concerned," he added.

After the NCR wage board, expected to conduct their minimum wage rate reviews in the coming weeks are Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Central Visayas.

This as the anniversary dates of their last wage orders are set to be marked on October 2026.

The wage increase of P85 is touted as the highest minimum wage hike ever granted in the NCR.

The "historic" pay adjustment in Metro Manila, however, is projected to displace some 12,000 workers.

Tolentino disclosed that some 12,000 Metro Manila workers may lose their jobs based on the deliberations of the RTWPB-NCR.

"There will be a slight dislocation of around 12,000 employees. Employers may retrench or reduce their workers," said Tolentino.

He, however, said the NCR wage board gave more weight to the number of workers that could benefit from the wage hike, which is at 1.1 million.

Add to this, he said, is the economic growth of 2.7 percent projected once NCR workers get higher pays.

"The disruption is very minimal but the overall impact is significant as 1.1 million workers will benefit immediately starting July 25," said Tolentino.

Earlier, the NCR wage board approved an P85 pay increase for minimum wage earners in Metro Manila to be given in two tranches.

The first tranche of P60 minimum wage increase will be implemented by July 25, while the second tranche of P25 will take effect on January 20, 2027. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)