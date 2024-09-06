HIV cases seen to reach 215,000 by end of 2024

THE number of People Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (PLHIV) in the Philippines is projected to be more than 215,000 by the end of 2024, based on the estimates of the Department of Health (DOH).

In its latest HIV and Aids Surveillance of the Philippines, the DOH said HIV cases are expected to go above 215,000 based on the current trend.

"The latest Philippine HIV estimates show that by the end of 2024, there will be 215,400 estimated People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in the country," said the DOH.

From January 1984 to December 2023, the health department said there have been 129,767 PLHIV cases reported.

For the first quarter of 2024 (January to March), the DOH said a total of 3,409 new PLHIV have been reported.

These cases include the 1,083 PLHIVs detected in January, 1,165 in February, and 1,161 in March.

"Average cases per day in January to March 2024 is 37," the DOH noted.

During the first quarter of the year, the health department said there were 998 PLHIV who are considered to be in advanced stages.

There were also 302 deaths due to HIV during the first three months of 2024.

Sexual contact remains as the most common mode of HIV transmission, with 3,233 cases or 94 percent.

Of them, 2,323 were involved in male to male sex, 450 males engaged in sex with both males and females, and 460 engaged in male to female sex.

Other modes of transmission were through sharing of infected needles (14), and mother to child (10), while 152 had no data on mode of transmission.

Close to 1,000 (990) of the PLHIVs in the first quarter of 2024 were detected in the National Capital Region, while another 690 cases were from Calabarzon.

Other regions with high number of new PLHIV cases are Central Luzon (317), Central Visayas (243), and Western Visayas (204).

Seeing the lowest HIV cases from January to March 2024 is the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with only six cases. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)