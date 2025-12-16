THE spread of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is due to risky behaviors and not due to sexual orientation.

This was stressed by the Philippine National AIDS Council (PNAC) saying it is irrelevant to refer to sexual preference as the one driving the HIV epidemic in the country.

"HIV is transmitted through specific bodily fluids and high-risk behaviors, such as unprotected sexual intercourse and the sharing of needles, regardless of a person's sexual orientation," said PNAC.

"HIV is driven by behaviors, not sexual orientation," it added.

The PNAC said it issued the statement as it is alarmed that there are prevailing talks that HIV transmission is solely caused by specific sexual orientations.

"We have received reports of narratives that equate HIV transmission solely with specific sexual orientations and suggest that heteronormativity is a preventive measure against the virus," said PNAC.

It pointed that continuing such narratives of associating HIV spread to particular population will only help promote the stigma against Persons Living with HIV (PLHIV) and the LGBTQ+ community.

"Statements that frame the LGBTQ+ community as the sole drivers of the epidemic foster a culture of fear, stigma and discrimination," lamented PNAC.

It added that the Philippine HIV and AIDS Policy Law prohibits discriminatory acts concerning People Living with HIV.

"The law makes it unlawful to disseminate false or misleading information on HIV and AIDS prevention, control, and care," said PNAC. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)