HK-bound PAL flight delayed due to 'security concern'

MANILA – A Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight bound for Hong Kong got delayed for almost six hours on Thursday due to a "security concern.”

Flight PR300, scheduled to depart the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 7:45 a.m., was temporarily held so that the aircraft and baggage could undergo thorough inspection in coordination with relevant authorities.

Although the "security concern" was not specified, PAL Vice President for Communications Anne Tiongco told the Philippine News Agency that it was neither a bomb joke nor a bomb threat.

The flight departed at 1:51 p.m., Tiongco added.

Meanwhile, in a statement, PAL said the safety and security of passengers remain its top priority.

Passengers were assisted, and PAL expressed appreciation for their cooperation during the security procedure. (PNA)