Holding BPE on October 13 'legally, factually impossible'

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday, September 25, 2025, said the window to hold the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) on October 13 is getting smaller by the day, saying it is now "legally and factually impossible."

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are currently faced with a situation wherein they have no legal standing to conduct the elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

"Hindi namin alam kung ang papatupad ba ay Bangsamoro Autonomy Act 58 na narepeal na or Bangsamoro Autonomy Act 77 na na-TRO. Di ba yan ay legal impossibility? Dyan pa lang, sa aming palagay, pwede na pag-usapan ang postponement of the elections," said Garcia.

(We do not know if what will be enforced is the already repealed Bangsamoro Autonomy Act 58 or the TRO-covered Bangsamoro Autonomy Act 77. Isn’t that a legal impossibility? From that alone, in our view, the postponement of the elections may already be discussed.)

Similarly, the poll chief said they have been informed by their field personnel that time is running out for them to complete preparations in time for October 13.

"Merong recommendation from our PMO at sa field namin na talagang hindi na kaya ang natitirang araw bago October 13. Hindi na talaga kaya. Hindi lang legal impossibility kundi factually impossible na," said Garcia.

(There is a recommendation from our PMO and our field offices that the remaining days before October 13 are simply not enough. It is no longer just a legal impossibility, but also factually impossible.)

Given such a scenario, Garcia said they are now strongly considering declaring the postponement of the BPE.

He noted that Section 5 of the Omnibus Election Code states that the postponement of elections may be done because of serious causes such as violence, terrorism, loss or destruction of election paraphernalia or records, force majeure, and other analogous causes of such a nature that holding a free, orderly and honest election would become impossible in any political subdivision.

"May nai-recommend sa atin ang PMO at Law Department na kung saan sabi nila mukhang dapat mapagisipan na ang postponement ng election," said Garcia.

(Our PMO and Law Department recommended to us that the postponement of the elections should already be considered.)

"Kung andyan ang factors na makaka-hamper ng maayos at tahimik at pinagkakatiwalaan na halalan, mabuting invoke na lang ito ni Commission. Nasa batas, may remedyo naman pala, bakit hindi gawin ni Comelec? Yun ang aming gagawin," he added.

(If there are factors that can hamper a proper, peaceful, and credible election, then it would be best for the Commission to invoke this provision. It is in the law, there is a remedy, so why shouldn’t Comelec use it? That is what we will do.)

He said the Comelec is giving itself one week to decide whether to declare the BPE postponed or not.

"Hanggang sa isang linggo made-decisionan natin. Sisimulan na natin ngayong araw ang proseso," said Garcia.

(Within one week we will decide. Starting today, we will begin the process.)

It was back on September 17 when the Comelec decided to suspend all its preparations for the BPE. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)