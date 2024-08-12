Homicide raps filed vs cop involved in ‘friendly fire’

CRIMINAL charges have been filed against the policeman involved in a “friendly fire,” killing his fellow cop and wounding another in a daring rescue operation in Pampanga on August 3, 2024.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief of the Public Information Office Colonel Jean Fajardo said charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and serious physical injury have been filed against a rookie cop who is currently detained at the PNP-Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) Special Operations Unit (SOU) in Pampanga.

Fajardo said forensic investigation confirmed that the bullet that killed Staff Sergeant Nelson Santiago and at the same time wounded Chief Master Sergeant Eden Accad came from the newbie cop’s firearm.

She said the bullet from a Galil 5.56 assault rifle hit Accad first, going through and through on the side of his torso, before it hit Santiago.

Fajardo said the bullet hit Santiago’s lungs and aorta, causing his instantaneous death.

“Sa investigation ng AKG, ang lumalabas po noong pasukin ang apartment na pinagdalhan sa dalawang Chinese national ay nagkaroon ng clearing operation. During the clearing operation, ang SOU ng AKG ay pumasok na po sila… subalit ‘yung perimeter team na nandoon ‘yung team ni Santiago at ‘yung isang nasugatan at ‘yung kanilang team leader ay pumasok sa madilim na area…so ‘yung member ng entering team ay may nakita pong baril na nakatutok po at accidentally ay napindot n’ya ang trigger,” she said.

(In AKG's investigation, it appears that when entering the apartment where the two Chinese nationals were brought, there was a clearing operation. During the clearing operation, the SOU of AKG entered... but the perimeter team that was there -- Santiago's team and the one who was injured and their team leader -- entered a dark area... so the member of the entering team saw a gun pointed and he accidentally pulled the trigger.)

Fajardo said the police suspect admitted his mistakes, and she assured that there was no attempt on the part of the PNP to hide the truth on the circumstances of Santiago's unfortunate demise.

She said the PNP will also investigate the liability of other police personnel involved in the operation, particularly the team leaders.

Fajardo said nine police personnel involved in the operation have already been relieved as of August 5 pending the conduct of investigation.

“Maliban sa nakatama ng pulis, sinabi ni chief PNP na pati ‘yung mga team leaders na kasama sa naging operation ay iimbestigahan din po kung nagkaroon po ng operational lapses, so titingnan natin kung may pagkakamali ba sa naging manner ng entry ng mga pulis, bakit nagkaroon ng ganyang pangyayari, kung bakit namatay ‘yung isang pulis sa ika nga ay friendly fire,” said Fajardo.

(Apart from the one who was hit by the policeman, the PNP chief said that even the team leaders who were involved in the operation will also be investigated if there were any operational lapses, so we will see if there was a mistake in the manner of the entry of the police, why there was such an incident, and why did a policeman die in friendly fire?

“Titingnan kung nagkaroon ng pagkukulang ‘yung leader in terms ng planning kung paano ang magiging entry at assault doon sa rescue sa mga biktima,” she added.

(It will be checked if there was a deficiency in the leader in terms of planning how the entry and assault will be in the rescue of the victims.)

Fajardo said PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil has also ordered a review on the police operational procedures, especially for a close quarter battle.

“Mismong sina Accad at Santiago ay walang bullet proof vest kaya matindi ang tama. (If you would imagine) 5.56 armalite po ay talagang tatagos po yun. So yun po ang iimbestigahan,” she said.

(Accad and Santiago themselves did not have bullet proof vests so the hit was severe. (If you would imagine) a 5.56 armalite will really penetrate. So that will be investigated.)

“At the same time, sa mga ganon po bang rescue operation na pag-aralan kung bakit kailangan ba talaga sa mga close quarter battle ay mahaba ang gagamitin at ‘yung type ng bala. Fatal ang 5.56,” she added.

(At the same time, in those rescue operations, is it necessary to study why it is really necessary in close quarter battles to use long and that type of ammunition. 5.56 is fatal.)

PNP Internal Affairs Service (IAS) Inspector General Brigido Dulay said they have launched an administrative investigation on the incident.

He assured that there will be no whitewash and those liable will be punished.

The AKG launched the operation, which aims to rescue two female Chinese nationals who were abducted by their fellow Chinese. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)