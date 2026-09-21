Hontiveros: 3 school shootings sharpen need for Sagip Bata law

The latest campus attack in South Cotabato has added urgency to a Senate proposal giving law enforcers stronger tools to investigate online grooming and recruitment into violence, Senator Risa Hontiveros said Monday

Hontiveros cited the latest shooting at Banga National High School in South Cotabato in pressing for the measure, which would expand the government's capacity to address nihilistic violent extremism (NVE), particularly activities taking place online.

“Huwag po natin payagan na masabotahe ang pagpasa ng batas na ito. We cannot afford to delay any longer. Habang hindi ito napapasa, napipilayan ang ating mga law enforcers sa pagpigil sa pagkalat ng NVE sa bansa (Let us not allow the passage of this law to be sabotaged. We cannot afford to delay any longer. While it remains unpassed, our law enforcers are handicapped in preventing the spread of NVE in the country),” she said in a news release.

Under the proposed law, investigators handling NVE cases would be authorized to formally request subscriber and traffic data, as well as conduct online intelligence-gathering and undercover operations.

It would also strengthen coordination with foreign law-enforcement agencies, an important component in investigations involving online platforms and users operating outside the Philippines.

The measure would require age assurance and age verification and impose additional compliance requirements on technology platforms.

Online platforms would likewise be required to designate a legal representative based in the Philippines who could receive subpoenas, takedown and blocking orders, requests for account information, and other lawful directives.

“Huwag nating hayaang pakalat-kalat lang ang mga groomers online nang walang takot. Ipakita natin na mahuhuli sila at mananagot sa kasamaang dinudulot nila sa ating mga anak (Let us not allow groomers to roam freely online without fear. Let us show them that they will be caught and held accountable for the harm they cause our children). These groomers have to pay the price,” Hontiveros said.

The Sagip Bata Act seeks to strengthen the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children Act by addressing emerging online threats, including NVE.

Hontiveros said the proposal is among the priority measures of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council and expects its enactment to move quickly once it clears the Senate.

“May responsibilidad tayo na protektahan ang ating kabataan, at wala tayong dapat ipagpaliban pa (We have a responsibility to protect our youth, and we should no longer delay),” she said. (PNA)