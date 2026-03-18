Hontiveros asks Congress to pass P53-B oil crisis aid bill

MANILA – Sen. Risa Hontiveros urged on Wednesday both houses of Congress to pass the proposed PHP52.8-billion supplemental budget.

“Itong gulo sa Middle East at ang oil crisis ay hindi matatapos bukas o sa susunod na linggo. Kailangan maging handa tayo, kahit gaano pa katagal ang problema (The conflict in the Middle East and the oil crisis will not end tomorrow or next week. We must be prepared no matter how long this lasts). We should start by ensuring that we have the funds to help our kababayans in the many challenging days ahead,” Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros filed Senate Bill No. 1986, which seeks to appropriate PHP52.8 billion to expand subsidies for drivers, farmers, fisherfolk and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by rising fuel prices.

A counterpart measure has been filed in the House of Representatives by Akbayan Representatives Chel Diokno, Percy Cendaña and Dadah Ismula, along with Dinagat Islands Rep. Kaka Bag-ao.

“Magandang simula ang suspension of excise taxes, pero hindi pwedeng 'yan ang solong sagot ng gobyerno sa lumalala, sanga-sanga at mukhang tatagal na oil crisis. Kailangan natin ang supplemental budget para sa epektibo at hindi tingi na subsidy programs - para makabyahe ang mga driver at rider, makapagtrabaho ang mga magsasaka at mangingisda, at huwag tumigil ang ekonomiya (The suspension of excise taxes is a good start, but it cannot be the government’s sole response to the worsening, complex, and potentially prolonged oil crisis. We need a supplemental budget for effective and comprehensive subsidy programs so drivers and riders can continue operating, farmers and fisherfolk can keep working, and the economy does not stall),” she added.

Under the measure, PHP12 billion will be allocated for transport subsidies covering public utility drivers, delivery riders and transport network vehicle service (TNVS) operators, including support for the Department of Transportation’s service contracting program.

Another PHP2.8 billion is earmarked for agricultural subsidies to assist farmers and fisherfolk facing rising fuel and fertilizer costs, aimed at preventing supply shortages.

The bill also sets aside PHP38 billion for OFWs, including PHP18 billion for repatriation expenses and PHP20 billion for reintegration and livelihood programs, in anticipation of a possible surge in returning workers if tensions in the Middle East escalate.

“Sa ngayon kasi, ang pondo lang sa transport subsidy ay P2.5 billion mula continuing funds sa 2025 budget. 'Yung agricultural subsidy, P150 million lang. At humingi na ng tulong ang Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) dahil P1.76 billion lang ang emergency funds na hindi sapat kung libo-libong OFW ang mapipilitan umuwi (At present, only PHP2.5 billion is available for transport subsidy from continuing funds of the 2025 budget, while agricultural subsidy stands at just PHP150 million. The Department of Migrant Workers has also sought assistance, as its PHP1.76 billion emergency fund will not be enough if thousands of OFWs are forced to return home),” she said.

The proposed measure seeks to provide fiscal protections for vulnerable sectors and prevent long-term economic contraction amid the ongoing crisis. (PNA)