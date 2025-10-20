Hontiveros bares SALN

SENATOR Risa Hontiveros has declared her net worth at almost P19 million.

Hontiveros on Monday, October 20, 2025, released on her social media account a copy of her 2024 Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) amid prevailing corruption issues hounding the government.

Based on Hontiveros’ SALN, her assets, including real and personal properties, amounted to P19.884 million, while her liabilities, particularly a car loan, stood at P897,840.

Her net worth totaled P18,986,258.21.

Hontiveros earlier expressed support for efforts to make the SALNs of public officials more accessible to the public to strengthen transparency and accountability.

On October 14, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla issued a memorandum circular granting all requests for the release of SALNs of public officials even without their consent.

The SALN discloses financial connections or business interests, as well as identifies relatives within the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity.

Government officials and employees are mandated to submit their SALN on or before April 30 each year to promote transparency in the civil service and to serve as a deterrent against those enriching themselves through unlawful means.

Amid corruption allegations related to irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects, discussions on lawmakers’ insertions in the 2025 national budget have surfaced.

Based on the testimonies of former officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) who admitted involvement in anomalous flood control projects, lawmakers from both chambers of Congress were allegedly making insertions in the proposed national budget to fund certain projects and ask for commissions in return.

Following accusations of inserting P3 billion in the budget, including P750 million for flood control projects, Hontiveros denied having any insertions in the bicameral conference committee that finalized the controversial 2025 national budget bill.

She maintained that she voted against the 2025 national budget. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)