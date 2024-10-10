Hontiveros eyes inviting Quiboloy co-defendant to Senate probe

MANILA – Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros is eyeing to invite the co-defendant of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy in the next Senate public hearing into his human trafficking case in the United States.

This, after Marissa Duenas, one of the long-trusted administrators of KOJC, has entered a plea deal with the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

"As chair of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, I also hope that Ms. Duenas - given her position in KOJC- would be open to participating in our continuing investigation on the various allegations of abuses and criminal acts by Quiboloy," Hontiveros said in a statement Thursday.

Hontiveros said Duenas made a "significant step towards securing accountability" for Quiboloy's alleged sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking, among others.

She urged the other co-accused to cooperate with authorities and reveal the truth to attain justice for the victims.

"Sana ay pakinggan nila ang kanilang konsensya, at isiwalat na ang buong katotohanan at ang lahat ng kanilang nalalaman (I hope they will listen to their conscience and reveal the truth and everything they know)," Hontiveros said.

She also encouraged the Department of Justice to provide legal assistance to those willing to cooperate in seeking justice for the victims. (PNA)