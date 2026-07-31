Hontiveros eyes price cap emergency power to protect consumers

MANILA – Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday announced that she has filed a measure authorizing the President to impose a temporary price ceiling on electricity rates during a declared state of emergency or calamity, saying stronger consumer safeguards are needed as households continue to grapple with rising power costs.

Under Senate Bill No. 2361, which seeks to amend the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA), the President, upon the recommendation of the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission, may impose a mandatory electricity price cap for up to 90 days during an energy emergency or calamity to prevent consumers from suffering "bill shock."

The measure also cites the country's State of National Energy Emergency declared on March 24 and the continued rise in electricity prices.

"Hindi dapat hayaang walang kontrol ang pagtaas ng singil sa kuryente lalo na sa panahon ng krisis. Lahat apektado dito (Electricity rate increases, especially during times of crisis, should not be allowed to spiral out of control. Everyone is affected by this), even middle-income families are already struggling with the cost of food, transportation, medicine, and other basic needs," Hontiveros said.

She added that the proposed price cap would serve as a direct intervention to curb electricity costs driven by external circumstances during emergencies.

Aside from the proposed price ceiling, the bill provides a 90-day moratorium on electricity disconnections, allows deferred payment schemes for residential consumers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and lets consumers disputing unusually high bills pay only the equivalent of their average electricity bill over the previous three months while their complaints are being resolved.

Hontiveros also proposed the creation of an independent Consumer Advocacy Office under the Department of Trade and Industry to represent consumers in ERC rate cases, franchise proceedings, and other regulatory matters affecting electricity prices and services.

She said electricity is an essential service and that the measure aims to provide immediate relief to Filipino families burdened by rising monthly power bills. (PNA)