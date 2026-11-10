Hontiveros: Free speech no shield for lies vs Quiboloy witnesses

MANILA – Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday said freedom of speech and press freedom must not be used to justify the deliberate spread of false allegations against witnesses in the Senate investigation into the alleged sexual abuse and human trafficking activities of religious leader Apollo Quiboloy.

Hontiveros made the statement after the Department of Justice (DOJ) reversed its earlier dismissal of cyber libel complaints against six personalities accused of spreading false information targeting the Senate, its staff and witnesses.

“Sinabi natin dati pa: hindi dapat palampasin ang mapanganib na kasinungalingan laban sa mga tumestigong biktima ng pang-aabuso ni Apollo Quiboloy (We have said before that dangerous lies against victims of Apollo Quiboloy's abuse who testified must not be tolerated),” she said.

In its Oct. 29 resolution, the DOJ recommended the indictment of lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, Byron Cristobal (Banat By), Jeffrey Celiz, Krizette Chu, Jose Sonza (Jay Sonza) and Alex Destor (Tio Moreno).

The decision overturned the DOJ's earlier dismissal of the complaints against the six respondents for insufficient evidence, following the separate indictment of former Senate witness Michael Maurillo.

Hontiveros stressed that legitimate criticism of public officials must be distinguished from what she described as systematic disinformation intended to discredit witnesses and undermine congressional investigations.

“We will always defend and support free speech and the press. Pero iba ito sa sistematiko at sadyang pagpapakalat ng fake news laban sa Senado, sa aming staff, at sa matatapang na testigong nagbigay ng testimonya sa imbestigasyon laban sa malawakang sexual abuse at human trafficking (But this is different from the systematic and deliberate spread of fake news against the Senate, our staff, and the courageous witnesses who testified in the investigation into widespread sexual abuse and human trafficking),” she said.

The complaints stemmed from a viral video in June 2025 in which Maurillo accused Hontiveros of paying him PHP1 million to fabricate testimony against Quiboloy.

Hontiveros denied the allegation and filed cyber libel complaints against Maurillo and six others in July 2025, maintaining that the accusations also endangered witnesses who had come forward during the Senate inquiry.

The DOJ's latest resolution directs the filing of charges against the six respondents, although the recommendation does not constitute a finding of guilt.

“Ngayon, mananagot na sila sa ilalim ng batas (Now, they will be held accountable under the law),” Hontiveros said. (Wilnard Bacelonia/PNA)