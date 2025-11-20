Hontiveros hails Alice Guo conviction

SENATOR Risa Hontiveros hailed the conviction of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo on qualified human trafficking charges.

In a statement Thursday, November 20, 2025, Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, which led the investigation into criminal activities involving Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos), said Guo’s conviction is a victory against corruption, human trafficking, cybercrime, and other transnational crimes.

“Ngayon, hindi na sila makakaulit (now, they won’t be able to repeat it),” Hontiveros said.

“Bilang chairperson ng (as chairperson of the) Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality na nanguna sa imbestigasyon (that led the investigation), this makes me feel hopeful about the work we do. But it is far from over. We will continue to demand accountability from every government agency that failed in their duties, and we will continue to investigate the full extent of Chinese intelligence operations in our country,” she added.

The Senate panel launched its investigation into illegal Pogos following the March 2024 raid at Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated (ZYTI), located near the Bamban Municipal Hall.

The raid was conducted after a Vietnamese worker escaped from the facility and reported to the police.

It resulted in the rescue of 800 employees, including around 500 foreigners, among them 427 Chinese nationals.

Guo was linked to the illegal operations of ZYTI, which led to the filing of qualified human trafficking charges against her and several others.

She was also accused of being a Chinese national.

In a ruling handed down on November 20, a Pasig court sentenced Guo and her co-accused to life imprisonment and ordered them to pay a fine of P2 million each.

Following the Senate investigation into illegal Pogos, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered a total ban on Pogo operations in the Philippines.

The probe also contributed to the passage of the Anti-Pogo Law of 2025.

Senator Bam Aquino also lauded the swift resolution of the case.

“Maganda na mabilis iyong hustisya at inaasahan natin na hindi na gagaya iyong ibang mga sindikato kung ganito kabilis iyong hustisya pagdating dito sa isyu ng mga Pogo. Sana lang, kung gaano kabilis ito, ganoon din kabilis ma-resolve iyong mga issues natin pagdating sa flood control,” Aquino said.

(It’s good that justice was swift, and we hope that other syndicates won’t follow suit if justice can be this fast regarding the Pogo issue. We just hope that, as quickly as this was resolved, our issues with flood control will also be addressed with the same speed.)

“Iyan ang hinahanap ng tao. Noong tinutukan ng taumbayan at ng iba't ibang opisyal iyong isyu ng Pogo, nakita natin mabilis iyong hustisya. Ngayon na nakatutok tayo sa flood control at sa mga anomalya sa gobyerno, dapat ganoon din kabilis iyong paghuli sa mga sangkot sa corruption sa ating bansa,” he added.

(That is what the people are looking for. When the public and various officials focused on the Pogo issue, we saw that justice was swift. Now that we are focused on flood control and government anomalies, the apprehension of those involved in corruption in our country should be just as fast.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)