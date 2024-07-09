Hontiveros on hearing Guo's absence: Hindi lang siya ang traumatized

EMPHASIZING the negative effects of the illegal actions of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo), Senator Risa Hontiveros responded to Alice Guo’s possible absence in the Senate hearing to be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, as per her lawyer Stephen David, said that she would not participate in the Senate hearing due to trauma and stress, but can attend online.

“Hindi lang siya ang traumatized. Ang mga human trafficking victims, mga dayuhan, at mga Pilipinong pilit na pinagtrabaho sa Pogo scam compounds ang traumatized. Pati ang sambayanang Pilipino traumatized na may Chinese national na naging mayor ng Pilipinas,” Hontiveros said in a press release on Monday, June 8, 2024.

(She is not the only one traumatized. The human trafficking victims, foreigners, and Filipinos who were forced to work in Pogo scam compounds are also traumatized. Even the Filipino people are traumatized that a Chinese national became the mayor of the Philippines.)

“Mental health is important, but she cannot invoke it to escape accountability, lalo na't public servant siya. She dug her own grave. We merely asked basic questions that any upright human being could answer. Ngayong na wala na siyang lusot, nagpapa-victim siya,” she added.

(Mental health is important, but she cannot invoke it to escape accountability, especially since she is a public servant. She dug her own grave. We merely asked basic questions that any upright human being could answer. Now that she has no way out, she is playing the victim.)

Hontiveros said that if she does not honor the subpoena, the Senate will have all the rights to issue an arrest order.

On June 27, National Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is one and the same person as Guo Hua Ping.

Hontiveros earlier called for the Office of the Solicitor General to expedite the filing of a quo warranto case against Guo that may lead to her removal from the office. (Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern)