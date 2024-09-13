Hontiveros: Quiboloy arraignment a key step toward justice

SENATOR Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros has called the arraignment of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy a significant step toward justice for his alleged victims.

Hontiveros, in a statement on Friday, September 13, 2024, said that Quiboloy and his co-accused should be held accountable for the reported harm caused to women, children, and vulnerable individuals.

"Karapat-dapat managot sa batas si Apollo Quiboloy," Hontiveros said in a statement.

(Quiboloy rightfully deserves to be held accountable under the law.)

"He and his co-accused have caused unspeakable pain to women, children, and the most vulnerable," Hontiveros said

Hontiveros added that bringing them to court is a big leap towards absolute justice.

On Friday, Quiboloy and his aides—Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes—pleaded not guilty to human trafficking charges during their arraignment at Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 159.

Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, is also preparing the next public hearing on the alleged abuses in KOJC, expecting more witnesses to testify against Quiboloy.

She plans to request the Court's permission for Quiboloy to attend the hearing. (JGS)