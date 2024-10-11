Hontiveros seeks inquiry into human trafficking for surrogacy of Filipino women

SENATOR Risa Hontiveros is seeking the conduct of a congressional inquiry into the trafficking of Filipino women for surrogacy and trade of infants in Cambodia.

Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, filed Senate Resolution No. 1211 on Thursday, October 10, 2024, to look into the “new form” of a human trafficking scheme victimizing Filipino women.

She made the move following the rescue of 20 Filipino women in Cambodia who were reportedly trafficked to become surrogate mothers as part of an infant trafficking scheme.

Of the 20 women, 13 are pregnant through artificial means. They have been indicted by the Cambodian Kandal Provincial Court over human-trafficking charges.

Surrogacy is illegal in Cambodia and violators face two to 20 years imprisonment.

The pregnant women were supposed to be transferred to another country where they would give birth.

The seven others were deported by the Cambodian government over immigration law violations.

Hontiveros said these women were recruited online.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Senate Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson Senator Raffy Tulfo said that, according to some of the families of the 20 Filipino women, they were informed that they would be working in Thailand, only to end up falling victim to a baby-making scheme.

“Hiniling kong makausap ang mga biktima para malaman din anong mga tulong pa ang kakailanganin nila pero sila ay kasalukuyang nasa police custody pa kaya hindi pa ito possible,” Tulfo said.

(I requested to speak with the victims to find out what additional assistance they might need, but they are currently in police custody, so this is not yet possible.)

“Gayunpaman, patuloy kong imo-monitor ang mga kalagayan nila hangga't bawat isa sa mga kababayan nating biktima ay makabalik ng ligtas sa bansa at personal ko ring makapanayam,” he added.

(However, I will continue to monitor their situation until each of our fellow victims returns safely to the country, and I can also interview them personally.)

He vowed to look into the matter as he also expressed intention to file a resolution for the conduct of a probe on the matter. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)